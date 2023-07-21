The reason why Joe Manganiello asked for a divorce from Sofía Vergara – Diario La Página

After seven years of marriage, everything ended between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. According to People in Spanish magazine, each one had different plans for their lives, so they decided to end their relationship, beyond the fact that they have been seen sharing in various public events on recent occasions.

But what plans? Well, recently the Page Six medium confirmed the “true” reason that led to the separation of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. According to the aforementioned source, the 46-year-old actor wanted to have children and it seems that the woman from Barranquilla did not, a plan that was practically the cause of the divorce in the media.

“A source close to the 46-year-old True Blood star tells us that he always wanted to be a father and that those feelings have intensified in recent years,” says Page Six in one of his asides.

Sofía Vergara’s position in this regard is not clear, nor confirmed, nor perhaps a single one. Everything is a sea of ​​speculation that emerges after almost a surprise break in which the two confirmed that it had been generated in an atmosphere of love: “As two people who love and care a lot, we politely ask that our privacy be respected,” the couple said at the time to Page Six.

The cancer that prevented Sofía Vergara from being a mother again naturally

Sofía Vergara is the mother of Manolo, 31 years old, the result of the actress’s first marriage in Colombia with José Luis González-Ripoll.

But beyond this first and only child, Sofía Vergara suffered from thyroid cancer at the age of 28, a medical situation that prevented her from considering getting pregnant naturally, since the risks of carrying out an embryonic development process in this medical condition are many.

The alterations of the thyroid gland can affect the development of the fetus once the pregnancy is achieved. The risk of suffering a spontaneous abortion or having a premature birth is increased, indicates the web portal Canal Salud IMQ.

Due to the aforementioned cancer, Sofía Vergara decided to freeze her eggs, in case at some point in her life she wanted to become a mother again through a surrogate. However, the woman from Barranquilla was involved in a tough legal dispute with her ex Nick Loeb, who wanted to use them to be a father through a surrogate, which she refused, since she wanted to destroy them.

Dollar for dollar: who has more money between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

There was much speculation about the reasons that led to the marriage of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, since the assets of each actor is quite considerable, and they just got married, it was rumored that this relationship was out of interest.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth web portal (page that reports estimates of the total assets and financial activities of celebrities), Sofía Vergara has a total net worth of 180 million dollars thanks to various businesses, such as brand sponsorships, being the image in commercials and her career as an actress, both in series and in movies.

Likewise, he has a salary of around 10 million dollars for being a juror on the America’s Got Talent program. Added to this, he has a line of jeans that is sold at Walmart, as well as a line of furniture and perfumes.

For his part, Joe Manganiello also brings together important film titles, as he has participated in superhero productions, as was the case with Spider-Man; but he’s also been through rom-coms, like What to Expect When You’re Expecting; he experienced science fiction with Rampage (2018). And, if we talk about his most recent projects, we must mention Metal Lords, released in 2022.

But beyond the number of productions in which the American has worked, his assets are around 40 million dollars; that is, 140 million dollars less than Sofía Vergara.

