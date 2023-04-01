The presenters of the most important news programs on Colombian television tend to become highly recognized people thanks to their profession, without a doubt, their importance also extends to social networks, where they share their routines and daily lives, getting closer to their viewers.

The newscasts present a wide variety of formats, such as ‘Mañana Express’, a renowned program on the RCN channel and whose information updates the early risers. Ana Karina Soto, Yalena Jácome, Sandra Bohórquez, Mauricio Vélez, Andrea Jaramillo, Germán Castellanos and Carlos Marín, are part of this space that entertains and informs.

Recently, a publication on Ana Karina Soto’s Instagram account aroused the curiosity of her followers and also those of the program, because in it, the departure of the journalist, Yalena Jácome, her set partner, would be confirmed.

The millionaire that Shakira is earning for her song with Bizarrap

With a live musical presentation, his colleagues said goodbye to Jácome, this in a well-known restaurant in Bogotá. “Today we are at a very special event, the farewell to ‘Yale’. We will miss you,” Soto said in a story, thus confirming the sudden departure of the presenter from El Carmen de Bolívar.

Yalena has more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. In her most recent publication, she shows how she took her son to the channel facilities where she works, thus sharing a moment of her role as her mother and making her firstborn happy. It is unknown if the presenter will also leave RCN News.