Dosquebradas: MCR2030 Resilience Node

By Oscar Osorio Ospina

This week in Punta del Este, Uruguay, during the VIII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean (PR23), the cities selected by the United Nations as MCR2030 Resilience Nodes were announced, a distinction that reached San Salvador (El Salvador) and Bogotá and Dosquebradas for Colombia.

There was Luz Adriana Mejía González, head of the Risk Management Department, DIGER, of Dosquebradas, receiving this recognition that for the first time reaches a non-capital city in the world, which is very significant and honorable for Risaralda. The event was attended by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Risk Reduction, Miami Mizutori, the Head of the Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean of the United Nations Office for Risk Reduction of Disasters, Raúl Salazar, and mayors and representatives of other local governments in the region.

This year, out of 74 Colombian cities nominated in the MCR2023 initiative, only the capital of the country and this Risaraldense municipality were selected. When making the announcement, Salazar indicated that: “We are confident in the ability of Dosquebradas to support other local governments in conducting disaster risk reduction, resilience and climate action strategies, contributing to advancing their disaster resilience processes.” .

Before delving into the search for the reasons for this international distinction, it is necessary to define some concepts that constitute key pieces to understand this matter.

The initiative Building Resilient Cities 2030 (MCR2030) is a project that, through the articulation of multiple stakeholders, promotes local resilience through political advocacy, the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and the establishment of learning networks between cities. Simultaneously, it promotes the strengthening of technical capacities, connects multiple levels of government, and promotes strategic alliances. In turn, the Resilience Nodes are cities, municipalities or other local entities that have the political and technical commitment to take actions to face disasters and climate risks. The cities or local entities that participate in the MCR2030 initiative can be recognized as Resilience Nodes for a period of three years and may be renewed.

The territory

Dosquebradas, the fourth city of the Coffee Region, occupies a territory of about 71 square kilometers, is inhabited by more than 200,000 inhabitants and is the municipality with the highest demographic and urban growth in this area of ​​the country.

This town is located in a valley with a high water table, surrounded by two mountain ranges and bathed by numerous streams, with a high level of rainfall and a high degree of vulnerability to events such as mass movements, floods, gales, alluviums and seismic events, to which are added the tragedies caused by human intervention and damage to the environment.

This particular condition has forced the municipal administration to work in a conscious and planned manner to deal with this type of event that causes a high negative impact among the population, but also to raise awareness about the community’s actions in risk prevention and promote its participation in collective processes in the same direction.

The registers

A look at the statistics on the records of the occurrence of tragedies and emergencies in recent times, confirms the statement about the high levels of risk in the municipality.

In 2020, for example, 112 emergency reports were attended to, a figure that in 2021 rose to 989, which shows a significant increase (800%) between one period and another. And last year, the cases attended were 663, while in the two running months of 2023 that figure reached 83.

DIGER indicates that the number of emergency reports may vary depending on factors such as weather conditions, seismic activity, infrastructure, physical vulnerability and the response capacity of the authorities.

So, due to the periodic occurrence of landslides and floods associated with the increase in rainfall in the wet periods of the bimodal cimatic regime of the region, the dynamics of land cover changes and the pressure exerted by agricultural, livestock and urban areas on territories that have traditionally had the vocation of protective soils, other factors such as earthquakes have been added given its location in an area of ​​high seismicity

How to prepare

To deal with this problem, the Disaster Risk Management Directorate (DIGER) has included in its objectives the guarantee of a timely response to the occurrence of disasters and territorial resilience, including training local communities in diagnosis of conditions of threat and risk, and preparation for the occurrence of catastrophic events, the development of risk management plans and contingency plans for the occurrence of events of natural or anthropogenic origin.

Likewise, the management of regional and national resources, through the formulation of projects aimed at mitigating and reducing risk-generating factors that expose communities and local infrastructure, emergency care and disasters that occur in the municipal territory, resource management for relocation of homes and delivery of economic aid and support and advice to the Planning Secretariat for the incorporation of the disaster risk management issue in the new Land Management Plan, POT.

This initiative is supported by works based on nature, which are sustainable and low-cost with positive impacts for communities and the environment, through community and institutional self-management, with three fundamental pillars: the participatory inclusion of the community, the management of high-impact DRR projects (Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction) and the transversality of risk management in public administration.

Currently, for example, they are executing 19 risk reduction works, as well as self-management works and works based on nature with the use of combined materials between biodegradables and concrete. It should be noted that these works were carried out within the framework of the execution of specific action plans for calamities in prioritized sectors due to their recurring level of affectation.

The recognition of Dosquebradas as a Resilience Node in the Americas and the Caribbean, MCR 2030, which brings together cities, demonstrates governance in disaster risk reduction, resilience and climate change adaptations, highlighting their participation as mentors for other local governments.

So one of the next challenges for the municipality will be to provide technical assistance and knowledge transfer to other territories, the processing of financing mechanisms for disaster risk management before international organizations, climate bonds, credits and subsidies with other entities to ensure public infrastructure.