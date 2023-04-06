“I have always been very rebellious. As I have always had that status of ‘being someone’s daughter’, I always wanted to reject that type of privileges ”, he recalls what he motivated her to travel to France, a country that became her second home because of the freedom it meant for her life and in which today he resides permanently.

“There I found what the word freedom really was because here (in Colombia) I have always had an escort. I remember that I escaped to restaurants, took the Transmilenio, took the fleet (…) So I wanted that freedom, to touch that freedom and to like that freedom and try to be myself as a person and not be ‘someone’s daughter’. So I paid for my whole life in France and I paid for my studies myself”, she recalls about her life in Europe and the reasons why today she hesitates to return to Colombia.

His daughters, another reason to live in France

In addition to the fact that France was the place where Andrea Petro found independence and freedom, it was also there where she found love at the hands of a French citizen from whose relationship her two daughters were born: Luna and Victoria.

“That maternal aspect has been very difficult and what has given me more strength to do what I am doing today. So I have my daughter, I’m proud of her, I have the little girl (Victoria) who is sweetheart, she looks a lot like my dad,” Andrea Petro highlighted about her role as a mother, which allowed her, according to her words, to meet true love.

After a few years with the girls’ father, the couple decided to end their relationship and continue your bond with your ex-partner on the best terms for the well-being of the girls.

“We’re not friends but it’s a mom and dad relationship (…) They are first, I think that it is important that people understand in all separations, that the children come first because children always pay for all the piper”, he pointed out in this regard, revealing that living in France allows him to maintain close contact between his daughters and his ex-partner with whom he shares custody.

“I have them for a week, he has them for a week… I think it is very important that a child grows up next to his father and that is why I live in France, I stay in France and I’m in the same city as dad. If the girls want to talk to their father or be with their father, I take the car and take them away and he does exactly the same thing,” says the also founder of the Colombian Organization for Migrants.