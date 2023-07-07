Home » The reasons why Juan Fernando Quintero would not continue in the Junior
The reasons why Juan Fernando Quintero would not continue in the Junior

The reasons why Juan Fernando Quintero would not continue in the Junior

One of the best players that Colombian soccer has seen in its history is Juan Fernando Quintero. With a prodigious left foot, an exceptional punch and a vision of the game like few others, the midfielder of our country would not continue to offer his talent in Colombia, due to various problems with the Junior.

The arrival of the new coach, Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez It would be one of the triggers for Juanfer to make the decision to retire from the club. Although it is not official on the part of the rojiblanco team, several journalists take it for granted that the footballer will end up out, before the start of the season next weekend.

Among the reasons that are mentioned, the understanding with the junior coach would be one of the main ones, because he would not be understanding with ‘Bolillo’ and the ways he implements to get the ideal team for the coming semester, being a topic that the Colombian steering wheel would not convince him.

This was mentioned by Felipe Sierra from Win Sports, communicating the news together with Sebastián Srur, an Argentine journalist, in which they talk about the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero It is imminent, given the problems that exist between the Junior coach and the Colombian midfielder.

“At this time, Juan Fernando Quintero has finished finalizing the details for the termination of his contract. He leaves #Junior, as Sebastián Srur says. The reasons: disagreement with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and his ways. In the next few hours, his dismissal would be signed, ”said Sierra, on his Twitter.

