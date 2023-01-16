Despite the fact that, in principle, the authorities determined that the parents of the baby who died in a Valledupar motel were under the influence of psychoactive substances, in the framework of the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, only one arrest warrant was issued against of Humberto Manuel Olivella, father of the minor.

This is due to the setback that the inquiries had in which they preliminarily determined that Olivella would be the only person responsible for the death of the little girl.

According to judicial sources, the 23-year-old intimidated 19-year-old María Mengual Mojica with a traumatic weapon to force her to enter the Santa Bárbara motel in the city with the baby.

The theory arose from a statement made by Mengual, who also reported that Olivella pressured her to have a sexual encounter with him.

“She (María Mengual) stated in a statement that he took her to that place by force, threatening her with the traumatic weapon and that he hit her in the motel,” said a person close to the case.

The traumatic weapon would have been found under the seat of the vehicle in which the young couple who had been in a relationship for about two years was traveling.

Legal Medicine, for its part, confirmed that the little girl died from gas inhalation inside the car where she was left by the couple to enter one of the motel rooms.

The little girl was rescued by a motel employee and taken to a city clinic, but she arrived without vital signs.

Thus, on Humberto Manuel Olivella would fall the criminal process that the Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out for the death of the minor.

However, the initially affected party had been the commercial establishment when it was sealed for five days by the municipal administration.

Felipe Andrés Murgas, municipal government secretary, at that time explained that the measure responds to the fact that the motel did not comply with the provisions of article 38 of Law 1801 of 2016, better known as the Police Code, which establishes the restriction of entry of minors in some sites.