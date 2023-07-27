The rebellion of reason. A great Goya arriving in Milan – Milan

Francisco de Goya y Lucientes, Self-portrait before his easel I Ph. courtesy Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando

Milano – The pictorial revolution of Francisco Goya, who translated the historical complexity experienced by the Spanish painter in a moment of strong changes into disruptive images, is preparing to blow through the halls of the Royal Palace.

Starting from 31 October, 23 years later, the artistic direction of Palazzo Reale will bring 70 masterpieces of the great genius to Milan through the exhibition Goya. The rebellion of reason, a project curated by Victor Nieto Alcaide, promoted by the Municipality of Milan-Culture and implemented by 24 ORE Cultura-Gruppo 24 ORE, in collaboration with the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando in Madrid.

A common thread runs across the chronological arrangement of the sections, weaving an itinerary in the man Goya who presents himself to the public through the depths of his soul enlightened by reason. The last of the neoclassicists, revealer of the cracks in Enlightenment reason, the first of the romantics to mess up art with his rapid and informal brushstrokes, populated by never-before-seen nightmares, invites the Italian public to discover his entire artistic career developed in a historical period saturated with changes and political, social and ideological events which sanctioned a new era in history.

Palazzo Reale, Milan Courtesy Palazzo Reale

Thanks to the particular collaborative relationship with the Real Academia, the exhibition will be a unique opportunity in Italy to see the master’s pictorial masterpieces in dialogue with some of the most important engravings that made him the absolute protagonist of this art. In a positive-negative dualism that also characterizes the exhibition in the staging, curated by Studio Novembre, particular attention will be paid to the fundamental corpus of Goya’s engravings. For the first time, the copper matrices that the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando – with its Chalcography Institute – has just restored through a recovery project, unprecedented in terms of complexity and extent of the work, will also arrive in Italy delicate works of art. First court painter, director of the Royal Academy of San Fernando, a man educated within a circle of intellectual friends with whom he exchanged views, positions on what was a long and tormented historical era, from the end of the Ancien Régime to the era of the Enlightenment and the French Revolution, to the Napoleonic wars, up to the absolutist restoration, Goya embraces modernity, while remaining deeply integrated in his time. He experiences a revolution in painting in line with the historical complexity that he finds himself experiencing. A change that he expressed both through images and by transforming painting into a revolutionary language, capable of breaking with the rules and the imitation of models.

Read also:

• Four exhibitions not to be missed in Milan in autumn

• Goya. The rebellion of reason

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

