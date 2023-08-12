The Rebirth of Traditional Culture at the Expo: Showcasing China’s Permanent Charm and Contemporary Style

Looking at the Rebirth of Traditional Culture from the Expo

Southeast Net reported on August 10th that the 14th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Expo was held in Xiamen, China. The Expo showcased the rebirth of traditional culture and emphasized the need for creative transformation and innovative development.

During the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture. This directive has set the stage for the Cultural Expo to showcase the permanent charm and style of Chinese culture.

The Cultural Expo, held in Xiamen, featured an expansive exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, making it the largest one to date. Over the past decade, the Expo has witnessed the flourishing cultural industries on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Now, it is given a new mission – to showcase the rebirth of traditional culture.

The exhibition halls at the Cultural Expo featured a strong “Chinese style” in their design and exhibits. The Fujian intangible cultural heritage theme exhibition area focused on cultural inheritance and development, showcasing the contemporary value of traditional culture. The exhibition also explored the synergy between tradition and modernity, offering visitors a creative collision between the past and the present.

One of the highlights of the Expo was the innovative design of traditional handicrafts. Designer Jiang Wenzhong presented mini feather dusters inserted in small porcelain bottles. These feather dusters, inspired by childhood memories, served as both desktop cleaning tools and exquisitely designed home decorations. Visitors were captivated by the creative design and its ability to evoke nostalgia.

The use of traditional Chinese elements in the design brought a unique historical temperature to the products. This design concept, shared by many designers at the Expo, perfectly aligned with the theme of the event – “Inheritance of One Line, Future of Creativity.”

Fujian Province, known for its rich intangible cultural heritage resources, contributed significantly to the Expo. The province boasts 9 UNESCO intangible cultural heritage items, 145 national-level items, and 705 provincial-level items. Fujian is also the first province in China to achieve the grand slam of all three lists of UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage. Through its policies of protection, rescue, rational use, inheritance, and development, Fujian has cultivated representative intangible cultural heritage tourism routes and stimulated the vitality of heritage preservation.

Xie Pinhua, general manager of Suzhou Xinsheng Commercial Development Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of understanding and appreciating our own cultural heritage. He stated that to promote traditional culture, it is crucial to build upon the work of previous generations and pass on the cultural baton.

The Cultural Expo showcased the vibrant rebirth of traditional culture, with its tenacious vitality shining through the brilliance of the new era. The event successfully promoted the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, allowing it to retain its charm and adapt to the modern times.

