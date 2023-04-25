Home » The recipe for butter cream for cakes and cupcakes was given by confectioner Svitlana Yurchenko
The recipe for butter cream for cakes and cupcakes was given by confectioner Svitlana Yurchenko

Cream based on butter and Swiss meringue is very suitable for decorating cakes and cupcakes. This cream is best used to form flowers, petals and other small details, and it is also ideal for leveling the cake, because it is very stable in consistency, shares confectioner Svitlana Yurchenko.

Ingredients

egg whites – 5 pcs. (190−200 g)

sugar – 150 g

cognac (vanilla extract) — 1 tsp.

butter 82.5% (room temperature) — 400 g

Preparation

Put the egg whites and sugar in a steam bath (the bowl does not touch the water). With constant stirring, achieve complete dissolution of sugar, then remove from the bath.

Beat the mass at high speed for about 7-8 minutes until dense peaks. When the mass is whipped to stiff peaks, add butter one piece at a time, continuing to whip the mixture at high speeds. When one piece of butter has completely dissolved, you can add the next one. This sequence is important so that the butter is completely combined with the cream. At the end, when the lush and fluffy mass is obtained, you can add melted (cooled) chocolate, caramel, vanilla extract or cognac and beat again until smooth. Dye is also added at this stage.

If the cream seems too sweet, you can add a couple of drops of lemon juice, but this is not necessary.

A chef Valya Sayenko told how she prepares an incredibly delicious baklava cheese cake.

