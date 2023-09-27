The Recommended Amount of Cash to Keep at Home for Emergencies: Experts Weigh In

No Need for Half a Million in Cash at Home for Emergencies, Experts Say

New York, NY – Last week, Senator Bob Menendez came under fire for allegedly receiving bribes, leading investigators to raid his home. Among the shocking discoveries was a stash of almost half a million dollars in cash. But is keeping such a large amount of cash at home really necessary?

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, there is likely no emergency that would require such an exorbitant amount of cash. The 69-year-old politician defended himself by stating that he had been withdrawing money from his personal savings account over the course of three decades, citing a need for emergency funds and his family’s history with confiscation in Cuba.

However, financial experts and disaster preparedness advisors disagree with Menendez’s approach. The general consensus is that keeping only a few hundred dollars and a little more than two weeks of expenses in cash at home is sufficient for emergencies. The majority of financial gurus argue that money should generate interest instead of gathering dust in a drawer.

Furthermore, hoarding large sums of cash at home is not only risky in terms of potential theft during a burglary but also because it can be damaged or lost in natural disasters like fires, tornadoes, or hurricanes. Most experts believe that very few people would ever need to reach the half-million-dollar figure for emergency funds, even in areas prone to power outages caused by natural disasters.

Paul Auslander, a financial advisor based in Clearwater, Florida, recommends having enough cash on hand to survive for two to four weeks without access to ATMs or power. This is particularly relevant for Floridians who frequently face power outages during hurricane season.

John Ramey, founder of The Prepared, a platform offering courses on emergency preparedness, suggests that individuals should calculate their expenses for at least two weeks without access to cards or bank accounts and keep enough cash on hand to cover those needs. He also advises against storing all cash in one safe, but rather recommends hiding some in plain sight to deter thieves.

Keeping excessive amounts of cash at home may attract the attention of thieves and authorities, as the Senator’s case clearly demonstrates. Joshua Escalante Troesh, a financial advisor in Rancho Cucamonga, California, warns about the scrutiny it could bring. “When you have that large amount of money, the question of ‘why’ arises,” he said.

Government agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, advise against keeping large amounts of cash at home. Cash can be easily lost, stolen, or destroyed. Additionally, it does not accrue interest like money in a bank account, meaning that its value remains stagnant over time.

In conclusion, while it may be prudent to keep some cash at home for emergencies, financial experts recommend a more modest amount, rather than the half-million dollars found at Senator Menendez’s residence.

