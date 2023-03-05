PUBLIC WORKS AND ROADS – From 6 March 2023 nocturnal interventions with closure of via Darsena between corso Isonzo and viale IV Novembre





As part of the works, by the Municipality of Ferrara, for the construction of new cycle-pedestrian paths, included in the Air Break project, Monday 6 March 2023 they will take off night operations for the reconstruction of the pedestrian crossings in via Darsena, in the section between corso Isonzo and viale IV Novembre. The works will involve all the crossings in the section concerned, including those at the two roundabouts. The pavements in deteriorated porphyry cubes will be eliminated and a new substrate and new asphalt pavements will be built.

The interventions will be performed in the time slot from 11pm to 6amso as not to cause inconvenience to city traffic. During this period it will be transit is prohibited in the section of via Darsena between the roundabout at the intersection with viale IV Novembre and the roundabout at the intersection with corso Isonzo.

Tuesday 7 March 2023 work will also begin (during the day) for the reconstruction of the sidewalks on the Ponte della Pace. The existing metal curbs will be removed and the bituminous conglomerate flooring will be milled, followed by the laying of new concrete curbs and the construction of a new wear and tear layer. The closure of the road to transit is not foreseen, but they will be instituted bottlenecks asymmetrical in correspondence of the stretches from time to time affected by the works.

