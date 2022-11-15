An Amur carp measuring 130 centimeters and weighing 12-15 kilos. This is the last “booty” of fishermen at Lake Pradella. The beautiful specimen was caught on Sunday by Vito Pizzulo, while on Thursday it was Mariangelo Godeas who made the right catch, with a carp, also very large.

Obviously the two fishermen of the Perla del Veneto association, chaired by Luca Collodello and who manages the Pradella Civran lake reserve, immediately released the fish into the lake.

The association was officially born in 1966 and is now made up of about seventy members. During the season, which runs from February to November, a social championship is organized consisting of five fishing competitions and other competitions, such as the trout match in pairs.

“The purpose of our management is also to preserve this beautiful natural environment, the care of the fauna and flora, the protection of the environment through the collection of waste, controlling the waters of the lake through the advice of specialized biologists, carrying out water sampling and analysis, and watching over against vandalism, dumping waste, all while acting as a real garrison of the territory », comments the president Luca Collodello.