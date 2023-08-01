The record profit of the banks does not mean that the new government can squeeze them out

Good day,

politicians calling for further taxation of “rich” banks received new ammunition yesterday. The half-year profit of the Slovak banking sector increased by roughly half year-on-year to a record 565 million euros. While this may seem like a shocking amount, profit growth is a natural consequence of rising interest rates. In addition, the central bank has been warning for a long time that Slovak banks lag behind foreign banks in terms of profitability. The parliament coming out of the elections should realize this before turning them into a treasury.

At the same time, our economic prospects are not too rosy. After industry, the cooling in the eurozone is already appearing in services, which previously kept it afloat. According to preliminary data released yesterday, the eurozone economy grew in the second quarter, but this was half due to an extremely strong recovery in Ireland, while Germany stagnated.

1. The Eurozone is finally growing, but inflation does not want to slow down

Members of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank received two important economic statistics yesterday, on which it depends whether interest rates in the eurozone will rise further. However, preliminary data on July inflation and economic growth in the second quarter did not provide a definitive answer. It can at least be said that the economy of the monetary union can handle one more rate hike.

GDP growth was a positive surprise

The eurozone economy finally grew in the second quarter, expanding by 0.3 percent compared to the first three months. After a slight decline at the end of last year and stagnation in the first quarter, the growth was not a surprise, but half of it was

