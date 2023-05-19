The record that wants to be broken in a music video clip

Seeking to bring a message of peace to the communities of Colombia, on Sunday, September 3, in Medellín, Fabrizio MoreiraCEO of Secret Hit and former member of the Network of Leaders of the Inter-American Development Bank, together with santiago preciousSecretary (e) of citizen participation of Medellín, in the company of Florez Lauser y Maria Alejandra Agudeloa renowned manager of artists from the city, will begin the search to achieve, for the first time in our country, the Guinness record for the largest participation of motorcycles in a music video.

“With this initiative we want to bring a message of unity and teamwork to young people where we show them that transcendental and beneficial things can be achieved if they work hard and together. At this moment we are together with local leaders from Medellín processing the application so that the Guinness Record organization can qualify the event and certify it, everything is underway. The ultimate goal is that in September they already endorse the event and give us the certification”, states Fabrizio Moreira.

This event, which aims to bring together more than 6,000 motorcycles in order to obtain said Guinness Record, it will be the prelude to a open-air concert that will seek to bring a message of peace to the communities of Colombia. Likewise, it is expected that it will be led by a renowned artist of the urban genre, who will be announced in the coming weeks.