Home » The record that wants to be broken in a music video clip
News

The record that wants to be broken in a music video clip

by admin
The record that wants to be broken in a music video clip

Seeking to bring a message of peace to the communities of Colombia, on Sunday, September 3, in Medellín, Fabrizio MoreiraCEO of Secret Hit and former member of the Network of Leaders of the Inter-American Development Bank, together with santiago preciousSecretary (e) of citizen participation of Medellín, in the company of Florez Lauser y Maria Alejandra Agudeloa renowned manager of artists from the city, will begin the search to achieve, for the first time in our country, the Guinness record for the largest participation of motorcycles in a music video.

With this initiative we want to bring a message of unity and teamwork to young people where we show them that transcendental and beneficial things can be achieved if they work hard and together. At this moment we are together with local leaders from Medellín processing the application so that the Guinness Record organization can qualify the event and certify it, everything is underway. The ultimate goal is that in September they already endorse the event and give us the certification”, states Fabrizio Moreira.

This event, which aims to bring together more than 6,000 motorcycles in order to obtain said Guinness Record, it will be the prelude to a open-air concert that will seek to bring a message of peace to the communities of Colombia. Likewise, it is expected that it will be led by a renowned artist of the urban genre, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Our ultimate goal is to train leaders who, in the future, become agents of change for the country. With this we want to change the lives and mentality of young people”, emphasizes Fabrizio Moreira.

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy