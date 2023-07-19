The Red Crescent: 17 injuries during the storming of Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus

17 Palestinian civilians were injured, at dawn today, Thursday, during the Israeli occupation forces’ incursion into the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 17 citizens were injured during the storming of large forces of the occupation army into the eastern region of the city of Nablus, including two injuries with live bullets.

The Red Crescent said in a press release today that citizens were wounded by live bullets, one in the abdomen and the leg, and the other in the leg, while 15 suffocated as a result of tear gas inhalation, including: a 12-day-old girl.

The Red Crescent reported that its crews were able to reach the child on foot after the occupation prevented the ambulance from reaching her.

He explained that the occupation forces, penetrating into the eastern region of Nablus, fired rubber bullets at an ambulance, which broke the windshield and endangered the crew’s lives.

Last night, large forces of the occupation army stormed the eastern region of Nablus, in preparation for the settlers’ entry to Joseph’s Tomb tonight.

Al-Ghad correspondent said that several buses carrying settlers, under strict protection by large Israeli forces, arrived near the Hawara camp, in preparation for the settlers’ storming of Joseph’s Tomb.

He added that the occupation police chief, Jacob Shabtai, and the head of the Northern West Bank Council, were participating in the storming of Joseph’s tomb, accompanied by hundreds of settlers. He pointed out that dozens of young men set rubber tires on fire in the eastern region of Nablus to counter settlers’ incursion into Joseph’s Tomb.

Violent clashes also broke out between Palestinian youths and the incursive occupation forces in Nablus, amid heavy gunfire as a result of armed confrontations with the occupation.

Al-Ghad correspondent confirmed the occurrence of armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation forces in the eastern region of Nablus and the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, pointing to hearing loud explosions and firing heavy bursts of bullets.

In turn, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades – the Nablus Brigade announced that the occupation forces, which penetrated into Nablus, were targeted with heavy bullets and homemade explosive devices in the vicinity of the eastern region and Joseph’s Tomb.

