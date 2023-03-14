The Punas Rist Läänemaa society is waiting for those interested to go skiing together in the Paralepa forest on Thursday evening and thereby support the summer first aid and water safety day.

There is a donation box at the starting point, where the amount received will be used to organize the prevention day in Haapsalu in June. “By preventing accidents and teaching how to help, we save our community and our lives. You can put in the donation box as much as your heart allows,” said Tiit Moor, the Läänemaa coordinator of the Red Cross. You can also make your contribution via transfer.

The idea to organize a joint ski trip came to Moor just on the ski trail. “At dusk, it’s nice to drive on lighted tracks. Especially since a warm sauna is waiting right there after the ski circuit,” said Moor. “We don’t win, everyone drives just enough to be good.”

Everyone is invited to the health evening, even those who don’t like skiing and sledding. “Everyone is welcome, even just for a walk. The main thing – let’s move together!” said Moor.

All those interested are invited to the parking lot next to Fra Mare on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

