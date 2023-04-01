Labour reform: Could these types of companies disappear?

Given the panorama posed by the debate, negativism is the main protagonist of the discussion. Companies like Rappi, DiDi and Urban Messengershave assured that the operating costs would be complex to assume, so if everything continues as planned, there would only be two paths: the end of the companies, or a substantial reduction in the number of collaborators because they do not see it as possible, Under the current circumstances, formalize that number of distributors.

Another concern is that due to this change, the cost of services could increase significantly. In the case of Rappi, they assure that an address could be costing 18.000 pesos, while, Mensajeros Urbanos, says that it could have an increase of 20%, a considerable figure if one takes into account that currently the use of this service is around between 7,000 to 9,000 pesos.

“We are facing two scenarios, one is to try to make the adjustments that are required, but we would only be hiring about 500 or 700 distributors out of the 10,000 that are currently part of the platform. The reason for this is not because we don’t want to, but because if we want it to work financially, we would need to implement it.”

What does the National Government say?

Within this division that has been raised, is the position of the National Government. Given the events of this week, in which there were demonstrations against the reform, the minister left a fairly clear message.

“With violence they are not going to change the country, what we need is for there to be responsible dialogues and I call the CEO of Rappi so that we can effectively continue dialogue in a technical table that they have with the Ministry of Labor. We have met many times or we finish that table and we go as they want, to the streets”, pointed out the minister.

There are 10 key premises of the National Government and that will enter into the dialogue table.

In this way, there are several important changes that this new reform contemplates, where some of the points to be discussed are related to aspects of the working day, among which modifications are contemplated in terms of work on weekends and holidays, in addition there will be changes in terms of night shifts in the coming months and even years.

Indefinite-term hiring is prioritized. It recovers and differentiates the day and night shift from 6 am to 6 pm Payment of 100% of the Sunday surcharge; currently, it is 75%. Notice for workers is reinstated. Work on digital or delivery platforms is protected. Violence and harassment in the world of work are eliminated. The protection and promotion of the right to union association is strengthened. The legal 8 daily hours of work are maintained. Collective contracts with union organizations for the provision of services or execution of works are prohibited and those that are, will be maintained until the end of the term. The agricultural wage modality is created.

This labor reform also took into account the Commission for Labor and Salary Policies, with whom he discussed various points to talk about the guarantees that workers will be given in light of the new provisions in the fixed-term contract that would last for up to two years. and not even one as it currently is.