According to CCTV news reports, according to the requirements of the Ministry of Education, The People’s Education Publishing House started in late May and completed the redrawing of the illustrations of elementary school mathematics textbooks a few days ago, and will make every effort to ensure that books are available before class in the new semester in September 2022. The People’s Education Society entrusted a third-party authoritative professional organization to strictly select the illustration drawing team, and based on comprehensive consideration of the style of the work, creative strength and other factors, 3 out of the 10 shortlisted teams were selected.

After full demonstration, the version drawn by the professional team of the Central Academy of Fine Arts was finally determined.

In the process of repainting the illustrations, the People’s Education Society solicited opinions and suggestions from representatives of art experts, education experts, front-line teachers and other relevant parties, and went to Beijing, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan and other provinces and cities to conduct questionnaires for students, teachers, parents and other groups surveys and solicitation of opinions.

After the illustrations are drawn, on the basis of strict three-inspection and three-calibration, several times of re-reading, repeated polishing, 7 revisions before and after, and 3 submissions are completed.

The textbooks have been reviewed and approved by the Expert Committee of the National Textbook Committee.

In other words, freshmen who start school in September should be able to use the redrawn illustrations.

