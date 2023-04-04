Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi The Spring of Dignity Coalition called on all citizens and human rights activists to massively participate in a protest stand tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5, in front of the Court of Appeal in the Riyadh neighborhood in Rabat, starting at 14:00 after noon, in order to demand that the judiciary implement the law in the case of the raped girl Tiflet, who was raped. The sentence pronounced on the perpetrators stirred much ink in the national press.

In a press release issued today, Tuesday, April 4, the Spring of Dignity Coalition described the ruling issued by the Criminal Chamber of the First Instance at the Court of Appeal in Rabat, which did not exceed two years, against three persons who took turns in raping a girl from Douar al-Ghazawneh, on the outskirts of Tiflet, at the age of 11, which resulted in pregnancy. “Unfair”, which sparked condemnation and anger of the components of civil society.

The Spring of Dignity Coalition considered that the organized protest tomorrow is the embodiment of justice for the oppressed, by asking the judiciary to review the legal and judicial rulings, not to repeat the same, and to waste the rights of litigants, especially children who are victims of sexual abuse.