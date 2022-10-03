The debut of Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, the first referee to direct a match – that of 2 October between Sassuolo and Salernitana – in the men’s Serie A football went well. However, there is still work to be done so that the presence of a woman in that role may appear less and less like an experiment and more and more like normality, until the presence of a referee in Serie A stops being news. A bit uncertain was the debut of those who told that debut in the media.

In the next day’s report, there were many indecisions, starting with how to decline that word. Referee? Referee? Both versions? Someone also wrote: “Female referee”. And it is also striking that in the scores on which the votes assigned to the various roles at the end of the game are indicated, that of the referee was mostly declined precisely in the male, even if it accompanied the name of a woman.

Several critical comments provoked on social networks an article published in the online edition of Repubblica, for the way in which it referred to the issue of the use of asterisks and schwa. This is the passage criticized: “Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi refereed without schwa and without asterisks, without embarrassments and without prejudices. She has worked well, she has been like this for years ”.

The article then ended up on the page on the paper edition in this version: “The first referee in Serie A in history (arbitr @ ?, arbitr *?) Was looked at (looked at) by tens of thousands of male eyes and no one she shouted ‘go make the beds’, ‘go skating’, no one disrespected her and she took all the respect that was not lacking ”.

It hasn’t gone better on another front. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi for many newspapers is Maria Sole: like this, without a surname. “The Maria Sole era has begun”, was the title of Corriere della Sera, for example. “Maria Sole, emotions and penalties: ok the first”, is the title of the Messenger. “But what good is Maria Sole”, wrote the Morning. “Sassuolo show, five rays of Maria Sole”, finally wrote the Resto del Carlino.

The title of the Gazzetta dello Sport is much more correct: “Ferrieri Caputi ‘first’ happy ‘I have dreamed of this day for 16 years’”. The Newspaper is also doing well, with the title: “Tax, but it is not noticeable. The referee who makes history only loses the yellow “. But then in the summary he writes: “della Ferrieri Caputi”, instead of “Ferrieri Caputi”, as it should be. But this habit, to tell the truth, recurs in a widespread way almost everywhere, in spoken and written information.

These are just a few examples. Others could be done but it would not be useful: more than the single cases to be interesting it is instead a widespread mentality which in certain aspects, such as those relating to the use of the language, resists even in the face of the power of the news. But in the meantime another space has opened up. Not just for women who want to pursue that career. A symbolic space has expanded, since from Sunday 2 October this debate has taken place in a field that has hitherto been reserved for males and is presided over like few others: football.

“You solve it. It makes no difference to me ”, answered Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, speaking as a guest on the Rai program Sports Sunday, to the journalist who had asked her: “Referee or referee? Let’s solve the linguistic question right away “. Carolina Morace, coach and former footballer among the most important and appreciated in Italy, intervened to say that linguists would say “referee”, and that perhaps now “referee” does not sound good but we will get used to it. And that’s right.