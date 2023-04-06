In his first outing in the Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Independiente Medellín missed a result that they had in their hands due to a childish error by the right back Jordy Monroy. However, his companions supported him and no one blamed him for what happened.

We spoke to several of the DIM players who They felt sad, beaten by the draw that left them tastelessBecause in a tournament as short as the Copa Libertadores, giving up points at home means compromising the classification.

“Anyone can be wrong”: Andrés Cadavid

That’s what the player thinks Andres Cadavid, who as captain assured that the team is hurt but we will have to turn the page and look for a visit to see what was lost at Atanasio Girardot. “We were very bored, it was not what we expected, we had predicted something else. The idea was to get the three points at home because qualifying was at home, now we have to go find them abroad”.

Nor did he judge his partner, Jordy Monroy, for his mistake: “Anyone can make a mistake, this is Libertadores, you have to be a little more lively but anyone can make a mistake”.

Daniel Londoño: “the result is good because of the rival we face”

For his part, the former Envigado left-back, Daniel Londonothinks that the team deserved more and at times was superior to its rival from Brazil:

“I think that collectively it was a very good game, especially in the second half. In the first one we were somewhat imprecise but we tried to disturb them and cause them harm. We showed very good things, we were not letting them play. We lose the game for things like that, let’s hope that a play like this is not going to cost us the classification”.

He also assured that, in other conditions, the tie against a great from South America would be applauded: “The result is good because of the rival we face, but since the match took place I think we are losing two points. We always try, it is our philosophy. They were fresher and pressing better, they caused inaccuracies in us”.

Jaime Alvarado He was another standout in the match. The former Watford player reflected on the fact of playing one-on-one with a great from the continent and the fact that the DIM loses concentration in the second half.

“The team did a great job throughout the game, the individual play messes up what was done a bit. They are a team that play football very well, we raised our level and they stayed. We have suffered in the second half, we must continue to improve”, said Alvarado.

For his part, the goalkeeper Luis Erney Vasquez he lived up to the commitment and replaced goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo well with his saves. “It was a very disputed match, back and forth, we knew what Inter was. We played our game and at the end of the match the three points are gone”.

In Libertadores all the parties are like this: Yulián Gómez

Finally, the end Yulian Gomez He accepted that the team was a little careless about the end and that was when Internacional managed to tie the game:

“We gave that team the ball last, they gained confidence, They wanted to take advantage of our fatigue, they hurt us in that draw that we didn’t expect, we were playing an important game. In Libertadores all the games are like this, tight to the last. They found that goal and we hope to live up to what is to come. The teacher will always want you to enter and change the face of the game, we wanted to secure the game with one more goal, but unfortunately they had that goal in a mistake from us. They are complicated matches, like this one or more, we are preparing for it”, pointed out the DIM player.

The next game for Poderoso will be in Montevideo against Nacional from Uruguay, a team that began with a 2-1 away victory against Metropolitanos. With the initial draw at home, the DIM outlook is a little more complicated and they must bring at least one victory from Uruguay, Venezuela or Brazil to try to qualify for the next phase.