The reflections of Luz Mery Tristán’s sister, after her death

Who is Andrés Ricci, alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán?

The investigations continue in the case that has dismayed the population of Cali, this after the murder against the skater was reported Light Mery Tristanwho was glory of that sport.

In the events that the National Police arrived at, the athlete’s partner was captured, a businessman named Andres Gustavo Ricci and who would be the alleged femicide of the sprinter.

This is a businessman from Cali with whom Tristán was engaged and they had plans to marry in October. The man is currently listed as the legal representative of a tire dealer.

In the midst of finding clues to link the man to the unfortunate events that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, August 6, Investigations are made regarding ballistics tests, fingerprints and studies of the body of the skater who was hit with a firearm.

Alleged femicide did not accept charges against Luz Mary Tristán

Faced with the case, on Monday, August 7, the hearing to charge the man was brought forward since he is the main suspect who would have attacked Tristán.

The man was questioned by a judge for the crimes of aggravated femicide and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms, this because the authorities found six firearms in his possession at the time of capture.

