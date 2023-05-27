The reforms of progress?

Every week things happen that show us the reality of our country, a reality that we refuse to recognize and that make us act as if we were not underdeveloped.

The gas cut that affected close to 2 million users throughout the Colombian southwest once again confirmed that Colombia does not have contingency plans for its most essential services. In this case, fortunately in the hands of a private company, with the capacity to act swiftly, the emergency only lasted 8 days.

The same is not said in the face of clogged roads or fallen bridges, the solution of which takes months for our pachydermic and corrupt State. Even so, we want to “nationalize” health. I don’t even want to think about how things are going to work when everything is once again controlled by public officials.

30 years ago, before the EPS, hospitals were pitiful and shameful coverage. I don’t understand how we want to go back to the same thing. This week the results of the Gini index that measures poverty also came out.

Curiously, one of the factors that most affects is education. Let’s remember that 81% of students go to public schools and they are the ones who do the worst in the Saber tests.

Another reason to distrust that going back to the public is the solution to our problems, as the health reform that is advancing in Congress sells it to us. The tricky thing is that we are also selling people the idea that everything should also be free.

Colombia is a poor country, with a small economy in which few contribute, with enormous informality but thinking that it is Sweden.

