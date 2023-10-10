The reforms ‘tomb ministers’

The reforms proposed by the government of change have generated a true political storm, even with economic implications, they have plunged Gustavo Petro’s administration into evident instability: they have broken the government coalition, setting off alarms in key sectors such as education, health , employment, pensions, not to mention the proposed reform of public services, widely announced and already generating fears.

If the reforms of the change are so good, supported technically and academically, why is something so good having such negative effects without even having been approved by the Congress of the Republic?

Initially, the reforms had their devastating effect within the government itself, in the most intimate part of the council of ministers, technical voices, with proven experience and years in public administration, warned about the effects of the proposals presented to Congress, which cost them the position, as if that were not enough and to add more to the convulsed situation, President Petro, unilaterally, breaks the coalition of parties within Congress through a message on his favorite social network.

In summary, in just over a year the president has changed 11 of his ministers, making his administration the one that has left the most ministers in the first 12 months of government, if you look at the figures for this century (since 2002). according to a study by the newspaper La República.

It is possible to affirm that the reforms proposed by the government of change have been one of the main factors of political instability and ministerial crisis, to the point of desperate decisions from the Casa de Nariño such as promoting and supporting questioned and not at all spontaneous or voluntary national mobilizations, with the objective of pressuring the Congress of the Republic for its approval and with the objective of gaining citizen acceptance in the face of the evident unfavorability of the government.

For the second week of October comes a new attempt to approve health reform in the plenary session of the House of Representatives, in the midst of a new threat of a ministerial crisis, an electoral race that will define the regional governments and an announced agreement national that until now is only found at the level of discourse, as usual.

With all due respect to the President and his government team, it would be good for them to rethink the strategies implemented so far, since it is evident that the first president’s style of confrontation and thinking that he is the only government that Congress and the Cortes do not support In all its pretensions, it has not served and it is the entire country that pays dearly, receiving the negative effects of perhaps the lack of understanding of the functioning of democratic systems where the balance of powers is a fundamental pillar.

I hope the reforms of the government of change do not continue to overthrow ministers and in the Casa de Nariño they realize that perhaps the culprit must be looked for inside the same house and not outside.

