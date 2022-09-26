The great attention and “the great sensitivity towards animals that the Friuli Venezia Giulia community demonstrates, together with a concrete synergy between the world of volunteering and the institutions, has allowed the creation of a structure for the reception of dogs and cats among the most important in the Northeast “. This is the concept expressed by the deputy governor of the Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, who spoke on Sunday 25 September at the inauguration of the new shelter park of the National Animal Protection Authority (Enpa) in Udine, dedicated to the memory of Ada Malignani. Don Paolo Brida provided for the ritual blessing of the animals.

