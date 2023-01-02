When on September 12, 2006, in the Aula Magna of the University of Regensburg, Joseph Ratzinger gave his lectio magistralis later known as the Regensburg speech, the audience was frozen. The then pontiff had begun by evoking a condemnation of Islam as an intrinsically “evil and inhumane” religion, originally aimed “at spreading the faith with the sword”, for a jihadist vocation that was traced back directly to Mohammed.