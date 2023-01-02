Home News The Regensburg lectio that risked unleashing a clash of civilizations
News

The Regensburg lectio that risked unleashing a clash of civilizations

by admin
The Regensburg lectio that risked unleashing a clash of civilizations

When on September 12, 2006, in the Aula Magna of the University of Regensburg, Joseph Ratzinger gave his lectio magistralis later known as the Regensburg speech, the audience was frozen. The then pontiff had begun by evoking a condemnation of Islam as an intrinsically “evil and inhumane” religion, originally aimed “at spreading the faith with the sword”, for a jihadist vocation that was traced back directly to Mohammed.

See also  Green pass, restaurateurs get by themselves: zero calls to the police in Canavese in the first week

You may also like

Embark on a new journey and create new...

Ventimiglia, the child beaten by his acquired grandfather...

Embark on a new journey and create new...

When Ratzinger said: “Sex in marriage is not...

Expanding wards and converting ICU wards… Medical institutions...

Ratzinger, the memory of Zuppi: “He tried to...

Earthquake in the province of Rome, magnitude between...

Ratzinger and that break with tradition in the...

Embark on a New Journey and Create New...

Crash in the night in Ponte nelle Alpi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy