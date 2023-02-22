The Emilia Romagna region decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court against the rule desired by the Government which provides for a sizing of the school network which, if implemented in these terms, would create severe penalties for the territories

The Regional Council formalises the appearance in court before the Consulta against the parts of the State Budget Law on reorganization of the school networkin which the minimum threshold is raised to 900 students in order to have scholastic autonomy with its own director, with the risk, in fact, of merging and reduction of the number of autonomies, and therefore of the schools managed by them, particularly in internal and peripheral areas and in mountain municipalities.

(Technically, the appeal concerns article 1, paragraph 557, and article 1, paragraphs 558-561, of Law 197 of 29 December 2022 “State forecast budget for the financial year 2023 and multi-year budget for the three-year period 2023-2025”).

Basically, the Region raises a question of constitutional legitimacy because he believes that the rules of the provision decided by the Government are detrimental to regional powers on the sizing of the school network. In addition to the principles of loyal collaboration and subsidiarity and respect for the State-Region coordination procedures in the field of schools.

Another element which induces the Region to resort to the judgment of the Court is the assessment according to which may not be a goal of the state the reduction in the number of educational institutionsbecause this is in contrast with the principles of reasonableness and good administration performance, as indicated by the Constitution.

What are the consequences? According to the provisions of the Government, in Emilia-Romagna the cut expected will be of 15 positions of school principals and directors of General and Administrative Services in three years. And this will involve the need to reorganize the school network, merging educational institutions that already have an average of more than 1,000 students due to school autonomy, with peaks of almost 1,200 students on average in upper secondary schools.