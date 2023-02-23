New possibilities on the front of credit in Emilia-Romagna. Arriving liquid assets for investments intended for growth by focusing on research, innovation and competitiveness. But also liquidity to support interventions on the energy front for the transition, sustainability and savings. Thus companies, professionals and individuals who carry out economic activities (Rea) can access low-interest loans provided by a multipurpose funda new financial instrument set up by the Region which makes available a total of 50 million euros.

Loans for growth and energy

The fund, launched by Regional Council during the last session, it uses European resources of Pr-Fesr 2021-2027goes to support investment loans and is divided into two sections: growth (endowment of 17 million) ed energy (endowment of 33 million).

“It is an important breath of fresh air in a scenario where the cost of money is going up and accessing finance is becoming difficult again. For this – said the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Colla– as a Region we have developed a concrete financial instrument available to thereal economy of Emilia-Romagna, for those who do business, small companies and professionals who want to bet on growth and the energy front. A necessary liquidity, as a public guarantee, which can support those who want to invest”.

It will come in the next few weeks tender published to assign the management of the fund to a bank or financial intermediary. Once the manager has been identified, companies and other potential beneficiaries will be able to apply for access to the fund, according to the rules of the notices at the counter. Both sectors could be increased with additional resources, including from the repayment of loans activated with the multi-purpose planning fund By-Fesr 2014/2020.

The bottom

The growth sector, related to the objective research, innovation and competitiveness of the Pr-Fesr, is intended for small businesses, professionals and subjects enrolled in the Rea, all with less than five years of experience. The fund fully finances the investments activated by these subjects: the funds must have an amount between 20,000 and 500,000 euros it’s a maximum duration of 8 years. The loan will be made up of a percentage not less than 70% of public resources (zero interest rate) and a percentage not exceeding 30% of bank resources, at an agreed rate. For the women’s businesses specific concessions are provided.

Loans for the energy sector

The energy sector, related to the objective sustainability, decarbonisation, biodiversity and resilience of the Pr-Fesr, is intended for companies of any size, professionals and individuals registered with the Rea. The fund fully finances investments for the use of renewable sources, energy saving (also combined with seismic improvement) and the development of the circular economy.

The loans must have an amount between 25 thousand and one million euros and maximum duration of 8 years. The loan will be made up of a percentage of no less than 70% of public resources (at zero interest rate) and a percentage of no more than 30% of bank resources, at an agreed rate.