BELLUNO

The Auronzo community risked a really bad quarter of an hour. The risk was having to deal with an emptied lake in mid-August. This was announced yesterday afternoon by the crisis unit of the Veneto Region to give water to the Piave. After an hour, what had been anticipated as a request to Enel Green Power was withdrawn. Except, therefore, the lake of Santa Caterina, never affected by the large summer emptying. On the other hand, the Centro Cadore basin, the Santa Croce lake and the Mis lake, already close to historical lows, will be emptied more.

Drought, Santa Croce Lake towards historical lows

“After securing the dramatic problem of the saline wedge’s rise along the Po and the Livenza, we decided to implement actions to increase the flow of the Piave river and protect its overall water system”, says the president of Veneto , Luca Zaia. «We are also in an important moment for the agricultural world, in which the crops are ripening and we are close to the autumn harvest. In the case of the Piave it is a question of protecting the vineyards on the one hand and all cereal crops on the other ».

Zaia, as we know, is the Delegate Commissioner for urgent interventions for the management of the water crisis. The Crisis Unit, which met yesterday, focused on addressing the decrease in the flow of the Piave which has repercussions on a large regional water system. The coordinator, Nicola Dell’Acqua, had asked Enel Green Power to prepare a decree to encourage greater release from the lake of Santa Cristina di Auronzo to protect the water system linked to the sacred river. After a few tens of minutes an errata arrived, with the cancellation of this hypothesis. It is not known whether the blow in the towel was given after a protest by Auronzo. It seems more probable that from Enel itself there was an indication that it could not have proceeded, except for the popular uprising.

Lago del Mis without water, almost lunar landscape

We consulted the regional councilor for civil protection, but Gianpaolo Bottacin specified that he did not know anything, as he was not called to be part of the (water) crisis unit. The Region has therefore taken a step back. However, he urged Enel Green Power to increase the water flows of the other basins.

The related operations have already started in Sospirolo which have led to an increase at the Quero plant. In Sospirolo the waters of the Marmolada arrive, collected in the Fedaia dam lake. Monday evening on the glacier it was stormy and a lot of rain arrived.

The numbers of Arpav

In July – as per Arpav data – the “physiological” decline in volume in the main reservoirs of the Piave continued, with a slowdown only in the last few days: last Sunday the total volume in storage was 102.2 million cubic meters (36, 6 less than at the end of June), equal to 61% of the maximum contained volume of the Pieve di Cadore, Santa Croce and Mis. With a rather intermittent decline for Centro Cadore, which dropped from 99% filling at the end of June to 83% at the end of July. An almost constant decline for Santa Croce, which dropped from 79% filling at the end of June to 58% on 31 July, now just below the historical average (-24% or minus 16 million cubic meters). A similar trend for the Mis, which has fallen very sharply since mid-June, which has gone from 72% to 40% of the maximum invasive volume and is now below the average for the period (-44% or -11.2 Mm3). More than satisfied, of course, the land reclamation consortia of the Marca Trevigiana. Not only the arable land is suffering greatly, but also the Prosecco vineyards. The stress of drought, in fact, is causing a yield (at the next harvest) lower than 10, if not even 15%, in vineyards already affected by water flavescence. The rainfall of these days has been insignificant, in the plains.

Considering the pluviometric deficit already accumulated since the beginning of the hydrological year, therefore in October (-376 mm), about 477 mm would be needed this month, i.e. almost five times the average precipitation in August (equal to 101 mm, 1994-2021 series ). Even looking at the solar year 2022, the rainfall so far fallen (301 mm, average value) appears decidedly scarce, resulting in only half of the expected value (585 mm): -49%. In short, a good 284 mm are missing.