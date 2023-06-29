The Region protagonist at the Labor Festival — Enterprises

The Emilia Romagna region will be among the protagonists of the 14th edition of Labor Festival which will be held until July 1st Palace of culture and congresses of Bologna. The event, organized by National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants and from his Studies Foundationintends to offer a in-depth overview of the world of work with a specific focus on skills and oninnovation of the entire professional system.

The Emilia-Romagna Region participates with a stand and with the meeting What talents in Emilia-Romagna. The demand for high skills in the regional labor market” scheduled for Friday 30 June 2023, at 3 pm in the Agorà room.

The contents of the meeting

The talk, in addition to presenting the main purposes of the law on the attraction and valorisation of talentswants to stimulate reflection on research, demand and supply of high skills in Emilia-Romagna. Representatives of various organizations will discuss the talent needs in the regional productive and professional system.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 29 June at 3 pm in the auditorium in the presence of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderoneand the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini.

> The program of the regional event (122.14 KB)

