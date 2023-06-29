Home » The Region protagonist at the Labor Festival — Enterprises
News

The Region protagonist at the Labor Festival — Enterprises

by admin
The Region protagonist at the Labor Festival — Enterprises

The Emilia Romagna region will be among the protagonists of the 14th edition of Labor Festival which will be held until July 1st Palace of culture and congresses of Bologna. The event, organized by National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants and from his Studies Foundationintends to offer a in-depth overview of the world of work with a specific focus on skills and oninnovation of the entire professional system.

The Emilia-Romagna Region participates with a stand and with the meeting What talents in Emilia-Romagna. The demand for high skills in the regional labor market” scheduled for Friday 30 June 2023, at 3 pm in the Agorà room.

The contents of the meeting

The talk, in addition to presenting the main purposes of the law on the attraction and valorisation of talentswants to stimulate reflection on research, demand and supply of high skills in Emilia-Romagna. Representatives of various organizations will discuss the talent needs in the regional productive and professional system.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 29 June at 3 pm in the auditorium in the presence of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderoneand the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini.

> The program of the regional event (122.14 KB)

See also  Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike in Cauca

You may also like

Executive announces decree on readjustment of the current...

The best memes of Julio Iglesias and the...

Inauguration of the new headquarters of the Pharmaceutical...

International snooker player Majid Ali committed suicide

“No cessation of activities has been scheduled throughout...

Chapter Dosti is closed for commercial activities

Homeless residents refuse to stay in the District...

The Area II tender for quick and digital...

Imad Wasim has signed with Nottinghamshire County

‘Bogotá Local’ opens registrations to support entrepreneurs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy