The Region supports the To Asia export training Emilia-Romagna — Enterprises project

A wealth of knowledge necessary to formulate and implement correct internationalization strategies towards the main Asian economies, currently experiencing strong growth, which offer opportunities for Made in Italy. Tailor-made training and assistance to enable SMEs in Emilia-Romagna to penetrate and conquer new markets in East Asia.

This is the objective of the fourth edition of the training program To Asia export training Emilia-Romagnaalso supported financially by Region and from Emilia-Romagna chamber systemdedicated to export managers with a focus on countries ASEAN and East Asia. The ASEAN countries include the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand (among the founders), Brunei, Vietnam, Burma, Laos, Cambodia (which later joined), while Papua New Guinea and East Timor are observers.

Training open to all Emilia-Romagna companies

The initiative is open to all companies based in Emilia-Romagna, for a maximum of thirty, who see this Asian area as a great opportunity to expand their exports.

“A strategic initiative which, making use of the experience of the three previous editions of the training course, garners strong interest from institutions, businesses and civil society – said the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Colla-. Thus the aim is to enrich the skills of the socio-economic system of Emilia-Romagna dedicated to exports to Asia, in particular ASEAN countries and South Korea with an export training project dedicated precisely to the territory capable of enhancing the great quality of local SMEs, a driving force for development for a region with a recognized vocation towards export”.

The training project is organized by the association Asia Institutewith the collaboration of the Italy Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and Club Asia, founded in 2021 by University e Municipality of BolognaRegion, Confindustria Emilia e BolognaFiere as an Emilia-Romagna center to promote cooperation with Asia on research, training, culture and business development.

Online and in person, ad hoc meetings and lessons will be held: at the end, and by 2023, a training activity is planned personalized consultancy for each participating companyto identify an initial commercial path aimed at a maximum of two countries for each company.

With the help of professionals and entrepreneurs, already active in the regions of the Asian countries in question, topics relating to the geopolitical context, regional trade agreements, international marketing, customs practices, legal issues and intercultural aspects will be covered.

