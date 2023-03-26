Written by Muhammad Al-Durahim

Wafaa Shaker, Director of the National Academy of Education and Training in the Souss-Massa region, recently chaired a ceremonial meeting at the academy’s headquarters to crown and value the successful experiences in the region, in the presence of the regional directors and heads of departments and departments of the academy, in implementation of the commitments of the road map 2022-2026 aimed at improving the working conditions, training and motivation of teachers and professors, as well as Improving the learning of learners and learners and improving their school life.

During this meeting, the student “Hiba Farchioui” from the Chtouka Ait Baha district, who ranked second in the Arab world in the Arab Mathematics Olympiad, was celebrated, and the professors who won national and regional awards in the “Professor of the Year” competition organized by the Zuhed Foundation, and they are Professor Hasna Bouchaala and Professor Mostafa Hosni from the Provincial Directorate of Tiznit, and Professors Mohamed Zawayne and Ahmed Boukathir from the Provincial Directorate of Taroudant.

On the same festive occasion, faculty members and heads of educational institutions were crowned with the experimental basins for the teaching project according to the appropriate level TARL, in each of the directorates of Chtouka Ait Baha and Tiznit, accompanied by the personnel of the accompanying inspection body and those assigned to carry out the interventional research within the experimental basins. for their outstanding educational efforts.

The Director of the Academy, Wafaa Shaker, praised the efforts made by all educational actors and stakeholders to improve the educational system in the region through serious and distinguished initiatives that make the Souss Massa Academy a source of pride and a source of creativity and innovation.