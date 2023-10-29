The Registrar’s Office activated the Press Center for the deployment of the Territorial Elections

The Registry Office committed to facilitating the work of the media, promoting transparency and efficiency in the dissemination of information.

In anticipation of the Territorial Elections event, the National Registry of Civil Status launched a Press Center duly equipped and prepared to provide important information to journalists from local and regional media who will be covering the electoral process.

This Press Center, operated by the Departmental Delegation, is a key point to ensure that reporters have access to accurate data and opportunities to keep the public well informed about the development of the elections.

One of the fundamental missions of this Press Room is to provide real-time information on the progress of the elections, ensuring that citizens can follow events in a timely and accurate manner.

The National Registry of Civil Status, through its Departmental Delegation, is committed to ensuring that journalists have all the necessary tools and resources to carry out rigorous and complete information coverage of this democratic process.

The opening of this Press Room marks a significant step towards promoting transparency and citizen participation in the electoral field. The hope is that, with this center in place, the public will have a clear and detailed view of how elections are played out in the region and how decisions are made that directly impact the community.

