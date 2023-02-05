As of today, February 4, the electoral calendar for popular, internal or inter-party consultations begins; In order that those Political Parties that have two or more pre-candidates, can choose through this mechanism, their own candidates or by coalition for the territorial elections that will take place on October 29,…
See also Xu Qin: Comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to write a new chapter in Longjiang with new responsibilities and new actions