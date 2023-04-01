The National Registry of Civil Status makes available to citizens a website with information of interest on the territorial elections that will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, through which the next governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and councilors or members of the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

Users can consult the regulations on this democratic process and information on the registration of registration committees of significant groups of citizens, social movements and promoters of blank voting. They can also have access to SICE (Comprehensive Electoral Training System), a tool for electoral education aimed at citizens and actors in the process; as well as content of interest on the registration of citizens to vote in these elections.

Regarding the registration of citizens, users can consult the total number of registration procedures carried out to date, those registered by department and municipality, the comparison with the registrations for the elections of territorial authorities of 2019, as well as the ranking of the municipalities where there is a higher percentage variation in the number of registration procedures carried out.

Irregular ID registration

As a result of joint work between the National Registry of Civil Status, the entity that carries out the process of registering citizens to vote, and the National Electoral Council, the competent body to investigate the facts that may constitute an irregular registration of identity cards, this The latter determined to initiate the procedure to establish the possible irregular registration of identification cards in the departments of Amazonas, Boyacá, Caquetá, Casanare, Cesar, Córdoba, Cundinamarca, Guainía, Magdalena, Meta, Putumayo, Quindío, Risaralda and Vichada.

On the website of the National Registry (Transhumance-.html) you can consult the decisions of the National Electoral Council related to the possible irregular registration of identity cards, with a view to the 2023 territorial elections.

The irregular registration of citizenship cards, better known as electoral transhumance, is the action of registering the card to vote in a place other than the one in which one resides and constitutes a crime contemplated in article 389 of the Penal Code (Law 599 of the 2000) under the name of identity card registration fraud.

The National Registry Office calls on candidates, public servants and citizens in general not to commit electoral crimes (articles 386 to 396C of the Penal Code), including fraud in the registration of identity cards and, in this way, contribute to the holding of transparent territorial elections and the strengthening of our democracy.

