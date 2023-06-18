The Registry Office will be a politicized and cooptable entity: Juvinao

THE PROJECT of reform The electoral code approved by the House of Representatives with 99 votes last week, includes four “problematic” and “inconvenient” provisions, according to an analysis made by the senator of the Alianza Verde party and one of the fiercest critics of this initiative, Catherine Juvinao.

These are those referring to mixed electronic voting, bureaucratization of the electoral process as a consequence of the powers granted to the Registrar’s Office, the issue of digital identification and the contracting system through the figure of National Security. The last two, as the congresswoman told EL NUEVO SIGLO, are not related to the electoral issue.

Of these four, the point that causes him the most anguish is the new powers of the Registrar’s Office, since, in his opinion, it will guarantee more bureaucracy.

In addition, he assured that he offers the head of said entity, today in the name of Alexander Vega, the opportunity to designate departmental delegates at will, breaking the established rules that indicate that said representatives must be career officials, chosen through a process thorough.

He explains that “today it has two departmental delegates in each department: One for electoral matters and another for Civil Registry matters. Those delegates, according to 266 of the Political Constitution, must be career civil servants. Officials with high electoral and administrative responsibility will be freely removed, but not freely appointed. For the same reason, they cannot put it by finger”.

He also told this media outlet that “the registrar invents a third delegate for each department. There would be 32 new delegates. In addition, it is invented as an excuse that this third delegate was necessary to help the other two to reach an agreement. Alexander Vega says that the two delegates never agree and that the third will be the boss of the first two.

The parliamentarian asserted that the elected officials must guarantee the independence of the electoral institution. “They cannot be chosen by a registrar, who, in turn, is a friend of politicians. In that case, the Registry Office will become a politicizable and co-optable entity by politicians who are friends of the administrator on duty”.

Contracting and mixed voting

Juvinao informed that the contracts from the Registry must be made after bidding, under the figure of public contracting. However, the reform to the electoral code will give the institution the power to appeal to the figure of National Security to establish agreements with other private companies.

“National Security is used by the military for national security issues, so the established contracts must be confidential. For the same reason, there may not be a tender, you can choose by hand and not advertise the contracts, ”he said.

For this reason, he stressed that “what is approved of the electoral code on Friday is that the figure of National Security can be made for the missionary processes of the Registrar’s Office. National Security is approved to be the rule in contracting services, which is extremely dangerous, since the Registrar’s Office manages a billion-dollar budget.

Meanwhile, the mixed electronic voting established by the reform bill has become another cause for alarm. According to Juvinao, it is an instrument that has been dismantled in countries like Germany, as the vices and shortcomings it represents become evident.

“They have realized that the machines fail. They can be vulnerable not only due to operational failures, power failures or mechanical failures, but they are also vulnerable to hacking. Computer scientists advise that they do not recommend it. The effectiveness of analogous voting has been demonstrated in the world”.

Finally, he made reference to the issue of the digital ID, alleging that its implementation has been “a business that Alexander Vega began to do without permission from Congress. There is jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court that says that any change or technological introduction to the identification document of Colombians, should be the Congress that regulates the terms such modifications will be made to the document.

Finally, he informed EL NUEVO SIGLO that the project will go to conciliation tomorrow, the last day of this first legislature. Otherwise, it could sink. Then, it will be submitted for review by the Constitutional Court, which could take between 6 months and 1 and a half years. For this reason, the provisions of this proposal, if approved, will enter into force in 2026.

