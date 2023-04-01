Home News The Registry validated 1,368 signatures for the open meeting against the mayor of Valledupar
The National Registry of Civil Status validated 1,368 signatures of the 2,460 submitted by the young vallenato Jose Gutierrez Londono with the objective of the entity verifying the support for the open council against the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, for “insufficient social development of the municipality”.

He minimum number of signatures so that this mechanism of citizen participation in the capital of Cesar is endorsed is 1,667, but the coordination of verification of signatures of the Registrar indicated that there was illegible data, incomplete, names that do not correspond to the identification number, among other errors.

So things, Gutiérrez Londoño you have to collect 299 more rubricsa process that the 25-year-old citizen began this Friday from the Popular Market, as he assured EL PILÓN, taking into account that he still has about two months to go.

