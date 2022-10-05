The evacuation of the hospital was completed to allow the company carrying out the renovation work to give continuity to the intervention so as to limit the delay in the finished delivery of the work, which is already ten months old. The completion of the works is therefore postponed to September 2023. Without the Ulss Dolomiti provision which decided to transfer the rehabilitation center to Feltre, the company had feared a postponement of the works until June 2024.

The hospitalizations will be transferred to Feltre as soon as possible, while the Radiology and basic medicine and the collection center remain operational in Lamon. The mayor of Lamon, Loris Maccagnan, announced a control and monitoring activity on the construction site, stating that as soon as the east wing is completed, the already completed area can be used. The west wing is subject to an anti-seismic intervention with important involvement of the foundations of the building and therefore will be unusable for a long time, until September 2023, when the renovation will be completed with a total of 70 beds (the current 50 plus 20 additional) in addition to the 7 beds reserved for the territorial rehabilitation unit ready. For her part, the general director of Ulss Dolomiti, Maria Grazia Carraro, reassured about the enhancement of the hospital on the plateau once the work has been completed with the restoration of the services.