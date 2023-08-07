The relationship between the journalist and the judge became the object of the election campaign Opinions | .a week

he was always the person that some people – and especially politicians – used for dirty work. His “investigative” search for the personal life of the well-known journalist Monika Tódová and the judge of the Specialized Criminal Court Pamela Záleská is similar.

His “accidental” revelation of their relationship and their shared stay in the same room at a chalet in the High Tatras has only one goal. To question the journalist and the judge, and thus also some of the cases that the judge should have decided and the journalist should have written about.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

