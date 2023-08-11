Home » The release of 5 United Nations security personnel in Yemen after they were detained for 18 months
Today, Friday, the United Nations announced the release of 5 of its security personnel after they were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago.

Farhan Haq, a deputy U.N. spokesman, said in a statement that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release of the security personnel.

Guterres reaffirmed that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustified crime, and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

The United Nations did not say who kidnapped the five security men.

