The Release of Roland Carreño and Other Political Prisoners Announced by Opposition Representative in Dialogue with Maduro Regime

Nicolás Maduro Regime Releases Venezuelan Journalist and Political Prisoners

In a surprising development, the Nicolás Maduro regime announced the release of journalist Roland Carreño and four other political prisoners on Wednesday night. The news was confirmed by Gerardo Blyde, the head of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), during the ongoing dialogue with the regime.

Gerardo Blyde, the chief negotiator for the opposition, took to his social media account to share a photo of himself next to Roland Carreño, accompanied by a brief message that simply said, “free.” Blyde also mentioned that along with Carreño, the regime released former deputy Juan Requesens, Marco Antonio Garcés Carapaica, Mariana Barreto, and Eurinel Rincón.

Juan Requesens, who was already out of prison, had been prosecuted in 2018, facing charges of conspiracy. Marco Antonio Garcés Carapaica, a university student, was arrested in 2020 for being in the same vehicle as a former US Marine. Mariana Barreto was imprisoned for protesting in 2019 over irregularities in the supply of gasoline, while Eurinel Rincón faced charges of treason and leaking information after appearing in a photo with an opposition leader.

The release of these political prisoners has been celebrated by prominent figures in the opposition, including former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski and Tomás Guanipa, the vice president of Political Affairs of the Primero Justicia party. Guanipa expressed gratitude for the efforts made by human rights defenders in the fight for the release of all political prisoners.

Notably, these releases come just a day after agreements were signed between the opposition PUD and the Chavista regime in Barbados. The agreements outline a route for the release of the approximately 300 political prisoners in Venezuela. This development signals a potential positive step forward in the ongoing political dialogue between the opposition and the ruling regime.

Roland Carreño, the released journalist, was arrested on October 26, 2020, on charges of promoting violent actions and financing terrorism, conspiracy against the political form, and illicit trafficking in weapons of war. Later, it was revealed that he was also accused of criminal association. The attorney general appointed by the Chavista dictatorship, Tarek William Saab, claimed that Carreño was the main financier of the Voluntad Popular political party and had been involved in acts of conspiracy.

Another released political prisoner, Juan Requesens, had been sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019 on charges of conspiracy. He had been detained in Helicoide, the headquarters of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin), for two years before being released on humanitarian grounds in August 2020.

The release of these political prisoners is a significant development and could pave the way for further negotiations between the opposition and the Maduro regime. It remains to be seen whether these releases will lead to meaningful changes in the political landscape of Venezuela.

Share this: Facebook

X

