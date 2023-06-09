Home » The relocation process of Hurtado vendors advances due to the work of the Ecopark
News

The relocation process of Hurtado vendors advances due to the work of the Ecopark

by admin
The relocation process of Hurtado vendors advances due to the work of the Ecopark

At a socialization table held at the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, the relocation process of at least 62 vendors from the Hurtado spa who have their businesses where the new Ecopark will be built on the banks of the Guatapurí River.

The relocation will be temporary while the work is carried out which are supervised by the Secretariat of Municipal Works.

In this sense, the municipal administration said that on June 13 they will hold a new work table in which the actors with whom the agreements have been advanced will participate, among them: sector observers, Environmental Forum of Cesar, audit and Mercabastos (contractor in charge of the project) in order to define the conditions of the transfer.

Patricia Jiménez, a member of Asova, indicated that they agree with temporary transfer and that for this purpose the meetings are held in order not to have inconveniences.

They are giving us an option to be able to carry out our tasks while the works are carried out in the eco-park, and they pass us back to the definitive places, We must continue waiting for the decisions of the Mayor’s Office, but all under consensusJimenez said.

For his part, Erney Galván, Cesar’s environmental observer, indicated that the relocation and even the location of the spa vendors should be analyzed. because it cannot invade the protection area of ​​the river, for example, tents or chairs.

All that must be outside the protection area of the water round that are 30 meters and they should organize them outsideGalvan said.

See also  Tourism that restarts in Sardinia, shops and entertainment at the levels of July 2019

He recalled that environmentalists continue to disagree with the project for not having clarity in the Treatment of waste water that will be generated in the ecopark.

They told us that it will be through a wastewater treatment plant, but we don’t know where it will be, nor the location of the bathrooms, for that reason we will continue in the oversight”, expressed Erney Galván.

It should be remembered that this project has an investment of $12,123 million, 700 linear meters will be built, commercial premises, pedestrian paths, cycle routes, playgrounds, sanitary batteries, parking areas and LED lighting.

You may also like

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy