The relocation process of Hurtado vendors advances due to the work of the Ecopark

At a socialization table held at the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, the relocation process of at least 62 vendors from the Hurtado spa who have their businesses where the new Ecopark will be built on the banks of the Guatapurí River.

The relocation will be temporary while the work is carried out which are supervised by the Secretariat of Municipal Works.

In this sense, the municipal administration said that on June 13 they will hold a new work table in which the actors with whom the agreements have been advanced will participate, among them: sector observers, Environmental Forum of Cesar, audit and Mercabastos (contractor in charge of the project) in order to define the conditions of the transfer.

Patricia Jiménez, a member of Asova, indicated that they agree with temporary transfer and that for this purpose the meetings are held in order not to have inconveniences.

“They are giving us an option to be able to carry out our tasks while the works are carried out in the eco-park, and they pass us back to the definitive places, We must continue waiting for the decisions of the Mayor’s Office, but all under consensusJimenez said.

For his part, Erney Galván, Cesar’s environmental observer, indicated that the relocation and even the location of the spa vendors should be analyzed. because it cannot invade the protection area of ​​the river, for example, tents or chairs.

“All that must be outside the protection area of the water round that are 30 meters and they should organize them outsideGalvan said.

He recalled that environmentalists continue to disagree with the project for not having clarity in the Treatment of waste water that will be generated in the ecopark.

“They told us that it will be through a wastewater treatment plant, but we don’t know where it will be, nor the location of the bathrooms, for that reason we will continue in the oversight”, expressed Erney Galván.

It should be remembered that this project has an investment of $12,123 million, 700 linear meters will be built, commercial premises, pedestrian paths, cycle routes, playgrounds, sanitary batteries, parking areas and LED lighting.