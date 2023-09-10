Home » The Remington Publishing Fund will participate this year in the Book and Culture Festival
From September 8 to 17, 2023, the seventeenth edition of the Medellín Book and Culture Festival will take place in Medellín, a highly anticipated event in the city which will have France as the guest country this year, and whose central theme will be “Women”.

The Remington Publishing Fund, FER, will be an active participant in the event; will have a stand with the exhibition of its books in the University Pavilion, located in Carabobo Norte.

Additionally, in the academic area, it will carry out the following activities open to the public:

Book presentation: Ave’s awakening

• Author: Bryan Ríos.
• Date: Sunday, September 10.
• Time: 11:00 am
• Place: House of Imagination – Medellín Botanical Garden.
• Convened by: Comfama and the FER.

Presentation of the titles of the Liber Collection:

Letters to my sister – Author: Susana Cuervo de Vargas.
Inclemencies – Author: Clemencia Toro Espinosa.

• Date: Sunday, September 10.
• Time: 11:30 am
• Place: Aurita López Room – Medellín Botanical Garden.
• Convenes: Fondo Editorial Remington – FER.

Talk: Asset rescue

• Guests: Juan Fernando Jaramillo (Uniremington), James Zapata (Eafit) and Roger Sanchez (CES).
• Date: Wednesday, September 13.
• Time: 2 pm
• Place: La Piloto Room – Medellín Botanical Garden.
• Summons: SILU.

Presentation of logo symbol and recognition:

• Launch of the logo of the Uniremington Mario Vásquez Posada Museum.
• Recognition to Uniremington Graphic Design student, Sheila Sofia Ospino Payares.
• Time: 3:00 pm
• Venue: Uniremington Publishing Fund stand – University Pavilion (stand n.° 15). Carabobo North.
• Convened: Uniremington Faculty of Design.

Presentation of the book: The territory for boys and girls. Linking framework for the understanding, construction and care of life

• Author: Catalina Trujillo Vanegas.
• Date: Sunday, September 17.
• Time: 6:30 pm
• Place: La Piloto Room – Medellín Botanical Garden.
• Convenes: Fondo Editorial Remington – FER.

About the central theme of the Festival

“Women” is the slogan that identifies this annual event in 2023. Its purpose is to recognize and continue building a society where the female gender continues to “expand its legacies and experiences that inspire our present and future,” according to the organizers.

In this context, the spokespersons pointed out, “This 2023 will be the year for writers, readers, artists, scientists, librarians, booksellers, editors, translators, academics, among many other women, to come together to show the city, through their creations and questions, who they are, by putting various topics and opinions on the table.”

