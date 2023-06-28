The renewal of the agreement with the Municipality of Tresignana for school transport and presentation of the Fondazione Teatro budgets is being examined

2nd COUNCIL COMMISSION – Thursday 27 June 2023 at 3 pm in the Town Council hall and on the web

The 2nd Commission of the Municipal Council of Ferrara – chaired by the councilor Diletta D’Andrea – will gather Thursday 29 June 2023 at 3 pm in the hall of the Municipal Council of the municipal residence with live online.

Examination by the working group, with the councilor for culture as rapporteur Marco Gulinelliwill be the following topics:

– Proposal for resolution 61/23 for the renewal of the agreement between the Municipality of Ferrara and the Municipality of Tresignana for the school transport service for pupils outside the territory of residence relating to the school years 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 – Decree 31/01/97 of the Minister of Transport and Navigation (GU No. 48 – 27/02/97;

– Presentation of the financial statements for the year 2022 of the Fondazione Teatro Comunale and cultural offer for the year 2023 (Request PG 64743/23).

