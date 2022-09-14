The students of the Catullo di Belluno institute will paint the external walls of the deny. The operation is part of the Pathways for transversal skills and orientation, the former school-work alternation. “This is a project on which we have been working for at least three years, even before Covid”, specifies the head teacher of the Renier high schools, Violetta Anesin. “And it is an example of collaboration between schools and students in the area”.

Violetta Anesin, head of the Renier school

To allow this work, the Province has already whitened the lower part of the outer wall of the Mier school. «The work will be created by the students of the fourth year of Catullus’s figurative art course», explains professor Michele Tison, who teaches figuration laboratory. “The 17 boys’ work will unfold on about ten meters of wall and will be in continuity with the graffiti already present on the external perimeter of the high schools, the one created several years ago by the artist Andrea Crapanzano, a Belluno citizen who now lives in New York “. The artist has already been contacted by the school to inform him of what will happen.

Yesterday some drafts of the work were presented to the manager Anesin: it will be up to the institute to decide which one to choose. “It will be a graffiti made of acrylic, partly in black and white and partly colored. The proposed drawings “, explains Tison again,” feature wildlife subjects which, however, become a metaphor for culture and the role of school in society “.

Despite the pandemic, the collaboration plan between the two institutes has continued to progress, moving to the laboratory phase and is now starting to be implemented. According to forecasts, the students of Catullo should start working on the project by the end of September. «There is not much time, because if it rains, snows or anything else, it will no longer be possible to operate. And then it will recover in the spring. In any case, the intention is to complete the project within the school year », concludes Tison.

The giant graffiti will cover a wall and a half of the Renier, while the part of the masonry adjacent to the school’s entrance will be painted by an internationally renowned local artist, announces Anesin who then adds: “This is not the only work that will be made in our institute. The Province, in fact, has already taken steps to cut down some adjacent trees and in their place an amphitheater will be built where we could have lessons in the open ».

Also al Catullus there is no shortage of news. The parish of Loreto, in fact, should grant the spaces it owns to the school short of classes until 2026. “Indeed, it also seems willing to grant us additional areas where the laboratory of artistic disciplines and that of methodologies which is in great demand”, announces the principal Mauro De Lazzer.

Palma Piccoli, dean of Itis Segato

The problem at ITI should be resolved within the current week Sawnwhich found itself hosting the two hundred students of the professional institute Chestnut to allow the Province to conclude some important interventions on the structure. Yesterday there was an inspection by the provincial technicians. The works are now well underway, so much so that cleaning will start in the next few hours. “We believe that by the beginning of next week”, explains the provincial councilor with responsibility for school construction, Lucia Da Rold, “the students of Brustolon will be able to return to their 13 classes, even if some structural work will continue until the end of October. , and then by December the work should be completed with the arrival of the new furniture ». “Tomorrow there will be a new provincial inspection,” explains the head of the Segato school, Palma Piccoli, who, in order to be able to contain both the technical and professional institutes, in order to contain the students of the technical and professional institutes in the institute in Piazza Piloni. “We must guarantee the right to study and at the same time a school for all”. Pda