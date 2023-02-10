On the afternoon of this Thursday, February 9, the death of Luis Fernando Múnera, a renowned Colombian actor, born in Bello, Antioquia; who stood out not only for his acting work in soap operas and movies, but also for his voice. The artist will be remembered for his participation in the emblematic film by Sergio Cabrera, ‘La estrategia del snail’.

Likewise, he participated in television productions such as Pedro the scaly, the bogotazo, the sins of Inés de Hinojosa, I am going to teach you how to love, squid, the other tiger stripe, gangs, war and peace, there is no one who lives here, operation check, the pola and escobar, the patron of evil; Additionally, she was part of films such as Ilona arrives with the rain, stadium hit, losing is a matter of method, paraiso travel and the ride.

The death of the interpreter was announced by the Colprensa press agency; However, the causes of the death of the 73-year-old actor are unknown.