The renowned actress who spat and hit Julián Román

The actress who “bullied” Julián Román

Julián Román told in this interview an anecdote that very few knew. When his career began at a very young age with his father, also an actor, Edgardo Román, he began on the stage. However, in keeping with his independence and as his rule of life, his father left his son at the mercy of the present and what happened in art, without intervening much.

In this context, at the age of fourteen Julián Román was called to work “La candida Eréndira” at the National Theater to replace the actor Juan Sebastián Aragón. What moved Román, as it was his first time in professional theater.

There, in that play, he met the actress legend of this art in Colombia, Delfina Guido. This recounted about her meeting:

“Delfina Guido began to bully me, she spit on me on stage, I felt the spit on my neck. Although this was not in the scene, she did it. She had a staff that is a giant cane and told me: ” don’t go by my side” and once I got close and he hit me with this object and I felt the blood on my head, it broke me,” said the actor.

Given this, Julián Román went to his father to get him out of the work. Given this, Edgardo Román told him: “I gave it up, but look what you are going to do, you are going to find a thousand Delfinas Guido in your life, I give it up and tomorrow you replace it but tomorrow you decide to study law and there you go meet another person like you.”

Given this, Julián Román continued in the play and in the final scene of one of the presentations, the actress began to hang Julián Román for real, far from the art of acting, she hung him while the then child actor began to hit him. to release him in the middle of the scene. Then, an actress in the scene hands him the prop “knife” for the show and he managed to free himself, but not without resulting in Julián showing his father the marks he left on his neck at that moment.

Given this, his father took action on the matter and determined the assistant director to do something about it. Given this, the day after the event, Delfina Guido called Julián Román and told him: “I want to tell you that I am the world and you are within the world.”

“It was a one-year war,” said Julián Román before this anecdote that he told on the comedy channel. Delfina Guido passed away on April 17, 2002.