Home » The renowned businessman Rudato died in Valledupar
News

The renowned businessman Rudato died in Valledupar

by admin
The renowned businessman Rudato died in Valledupar

This Friday night the sad news of the death of Ruben Dario Torresbetter known as ‘Ruded‘, who had stood out as an entrepreneur in the advertising sector. Rubén Darío was also recognized for being a sponsor of sport with its print warehouse in Valledupar.

The entire FFLV family mourns the death of the father of our comrade and friend, Rubén Darío Torres. ‘Rudato’, as he was affectionately known, was a great businessman, an excellent person, who was always willing to help others. Our condolencess”, wrote the Vallenato Festival Foundation.

News in development…

See also  Energy crisis: Habeck wants to reduce electricity prices for industry by up to 30 billion euros

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy