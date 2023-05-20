The renowned businessman Rudato died in Valledupar

This Friday night the sad news of the death of Ruben Dario Torresbetter known as ‘Ruded‘, who had stood out as an entrepreneur in the advertising sector. Rubén Darío was also recognized for being a sponsor of sport with its print warehouse in Valledupar.

The businessman and sports leader Rubén Darío Torres ‘Rudato’ died. He was a great sponsor of the sport with his print store in Valledupar. Peace in his grave and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sports union. pic.twitter.com/jsZc3jlCkI — INTERPOLITICO (@Interpolitico) May 20, 2023

“The entire FFLV family mourns the death of the father of our comrade and friend, Rubén Darío Torres. ‘Rudato’, as he was affectionately known, was a great businessman, an excellent person, who was always willing to help others. Our condolencess”, wrote the Vallenato Festival Foundation.

