At 88 years of age, the renowned Franco-Spanish designer died.

Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo ‘Paco Rabanne’ was one of the greats and revolutionaries of fashion, a pioneer in using metal in his garments, taking his brand to the highest level.

The Franco-Spanish designer passed away this Friday at his home in Portstall, in the northwest of France, where he was based after his retirement from design.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our visionary designer and founder, who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.”

“An important personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic,” president Marc Puig said in a statement.

Paco Rabanne was born on February 18, 1934 in the Spanish town of Pasajes, in the Basque Country. His perfumes that carry his same brand are among the most sought after in the world.

