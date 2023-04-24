The reopening of China supports Zegna’s growth. First quarter up 13%

Confidence in the recovery of the Chinese market rewards the quarterly accounts of Zegna group which closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues up 13.4% to 428.3 million euros (+13.1% at constant exchange rates). Excluding the impact of revenues from ‘Tom Ford Products’ (i.e. revenues from the licensing agreement relating to the manufacture and distribution of certain Tom Ford, which expired with the delivery of the autumn/winter 2022 collection, and the new supply agreement for certain Tom Ford branded products; the Tom Ford Fashion transaction with is expected to complete in the second quarter Estee Lauder and license management), revenues increased 19.1% year over year and 18.9% at constant exchange rates.

Direct-to-consumer revenues for both Zegna that for Thom Browne recorded strong growth, up 24.9 percent. The normalization of Chinese therefore contributed to the increase in the Apac area. According to the quarterly note, revenues in the Greater China region increased by 15.9% to 164.5 million euros (+17.2% at constant exchange rates). “This – specifies the group – brought the Apac region to revenues equal to 205.3 million euros, up by 17.4% on an annual basis, with Japan growing by 31.9% on an annual basis and by 38 .8% at constant currency”.

Positive performance also for the other geographical areas. EMEA saw an 11.6% increase to €150.1 million. “Excluding the impact of Tom Ford Products, revenues in the EMEA region were up sharply compared to the same period last year. The Middle East and Africa outperformed in particular

thanks to the strong retail trends in the United Arab Emirates”, specifies the note. The performance of North America was more cautious, where the turnover dropped by 6.2% to 65.6 million euros, due to the trend in the United States (+1.9 percent). “We started 2023 with an encouraging recovery led by reopenings in China following Covid-19 related restrictions and robust growth in our US and European business led by our retail, and for Zegna by healthy productivity gains , which is one of our strategic priorities,” he commented Gildo Zegnapresident and CEO of the Zegna Group.

Double-digit growth for both the Zegna brand and Thom Browne. In the case of the flagship label, the increase in sales stood at +21.4% to 271.9 million euros, driven by the increase in footwear, luxury leisurewear and made-to-measure. “The success of Zegna’s rebranding has further consolidated the brand as a leader in the luxury market and a leader in what is defined as ‘quiet luxury’”, explains Gildo Zegna. In the case of Thom Browne, the positive sign (revenues amounted to 112.6 million euros, up 14.9%) is the result of the good performance of women and children who “recorded strong growth in revenues , surpassing the increase in products for men”.

The turnover of the textile division increased by 11.8% to 33.8 million euro, while the area specialized in contract manufacturing was negatively impacted by the expiry of the Tom Ford International distribution license. As a result, the decline was 63.5% for a turnover of 8.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the figure from the impact of the license change, the division instead recorded a growth of more than 60%.

The group recently launched the new digital configurator Zegna Xwhich seeks to narrow the gap between its physical stores and digital channels.

As regards the outlook for the current year, the group confirms its positive expectations with a view to achieving the goal of two billion euros in revenues by 2025. “We are aware that we live in a constantly evolving global context. We remain focused on the implementation of our ‘Our Road’ strategy and the achievement of our medium-term objectives”, concluded the number one of the group.

2023 is confirmed as a growing year for luxury. In recent days also the French giant Lvmh reported sharply rising data in Q1, with an increase